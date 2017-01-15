News Media Should Boycott Donald Trump's Inauguration Event and Only Cover the Protests!

Donald Trump thinks the media should "Bow Down" to him like the GOP has done and they just might. Or they could show the President-elect he is not the Führer.

The media can write history, check and embarrass Trump for all posterity by boycotting Trump's inaugural event and only cover the protests. Let him write and report on his own inauguration on twitter and wait see what history ratings will be.

Or course the GOP who Trump has punked out may impeach Donald, they could still have the White House and get rid of Trump.

Meanwhile Libertarians are waiting in the wings with baited breath hoping the Donald will bankrupt the United States so they could step in and form a new government with a new constitution. And unlike under Article 6 of the United States Constitution Libertarians would not be prone to pay the debts incurred by the current government under the Constitution of the United States.

Donald Trump needs to have his balls checked for Putin's fingerprints and his arse for Russian DNA.