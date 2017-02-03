With Different Names It's the Same Game; Will Corporate Welfare Make America Great Again?

What can Donald Trump do in the White House for the Private Business Sector that the Private Sector cannot do for themselves? Pay their taxes? Give them a pass on regulations, a pass on Corporate responsibility and product liability? Eliminate the minimum wage? Give Corporate executives golden parachutes with their multi-million dollar bonuses in the event they are fired for incompetency or because the business goes bankrupt due to their bad decisions?

Romney said the Government does not create jobs and the President has not created enough jobs. Romney said the government was meddling in Private Sector Business affairs. Isn't it meddling in the Private Sector when the Government limits the financial responsibility of Corporate Owners as an incentive to invest in Corporations? Should the Government look the other way when dangerous conditions exist on the job and workers are dying for their job? Should you have to pay payroll taxes to earn a living yet investors should not have to pay taxes on profit? Can eliminating minimum wage and unions lead to higher pay and benefits especially considering employers say employees have to compete with Communist and Third World Countries for lower competitive wages. Republicans and Corporations have always said taxes were passed along to the consumer, so now they should be passed along with the wage savings to Corporate Executives and Managers in the form of bonuses? Perhaps Corporate America should look to China, Japan, Korea or India for cheaper Corporate Executives and Managers who don't have to be paid bonuses and will do the same job or better for a smaller salary.

Romney promised to take 37 million families off welfare. When they are hungry enough he would've created 12 million jobs at competitive wages (begging the question; competitive with who? the Chinese?). And since he will close schools attended by the poor their families will realize savings by not having to buy school clothes for the kids. What Romney would of done for America President Trump will do; Bring back Poor White Trash, Poor Black Trash and sweep Poor Hispanic Trash back over the boarder to whence Romney's daddy came from. President Trump will return the shining States of America to the Americans with the money!